Niagara Public Health reports four new COVID deaths, 225 new cases

Niagara's COVID-19 death toll has now reached 470.

Public Health issuing an update this afternoon reporting the four additional deaths, and 225 new infections today.

Niagara Health has reported eight deaths of people being treated in hospital for the virus since Friday.

There are 103 COVID patients in Niagara's hospitals, while a total of 148 patients who have tested positive.

There are 25 patients are in the ICU, including 11 unvaccinated patients.