Niagara Public Health reports four new COVID deaths, 225 new cases
Niagara's COVID-19 death toll has now reached 470.
Public Health issuing an update this afternoon reporting the four additional deaths, and 225 new infections today.
Niagara Health has reported eight deaths of people being treated in hospital for the virus since Friday.
There are 103 COVID patients in Niagara's hospitals, while a total of 148 patients who have tested positive.
There are 25 patients are in the ICU, including 11 unvaccinated patients.
-
AM Roundtable - Janice arnoldi and Jeff ChesebroughAM Roundtable - Janice arnoldi and Jeff Chesebrough
-
Legal Stories of the Week-guns and drugs at the border -allergic reaction leads to violent action at smoothie place Criminal Lawyer Ari Goldkind joins Tim every Wednesday to discuss the legal stories of the week.
-
Bell Let's Talk - Regulating Stress and Bad DaysTim talks to Mental Health Counsellor Sherry Campbell about regulating stress http://www.sherrycampbellgroup.com/