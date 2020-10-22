Niagara Public Health reports increase in people with COVID-19 symptoms going out in public

People exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 are reminded to stay home and get tested.

Niagara Region Public Health says they are dealing with an increase in cases involving people who started to show symptoms but still went to work, school, or out in public in general.

Even people with mild symptoms are urged to stay home and get tested to help limit potential spread.

Yesterday Niagara Region Public Health announced 10 new cases of COVID-19.

There are currently 81 active cases in the region, 68 deaths have been linked to the virus, and 1,145 people have recovered locally.

