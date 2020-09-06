Niagara Public Health reports two new COVID-19 cases Saturday
Ontario reported 169 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, marking the highest daily number of infections recorded since the end of July.
It was also the 10th day in a row where health officials have confirmed more than 100 cases of the novel coronavirus in Ontario.
The last time the case count dropped into the double digits was on Aug. 26 and before that it was on Aug. 20.
Here in Niagara, Public Health reported two new cases of COVID-19 yesterday.
The region current has 11 active cases.
