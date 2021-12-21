Niagara Public Health shifting focus to vaccinate residents instead of contact tracing

Niagara Public Health is scaling back its contact tracing efforts to help vaccinate more people.

Public Health is beginning to shift resources to deliver booster doses, as artificial intelligence tools and outsourced support will try to keep up with contact tracing.

Niagara will use a provincial resource to notify individuals they have tested positive for COVID-19.

The call may come from an unrecognized number or a text message and will include a trusted and secure link.

If you test positive for COVID-19 on a PCR or rapid test you are being asked to isolate for 10 days, and contact all people you were in contact with 48 hours before your symptom onset.

Individuals testing positive who are not experiencing symptoms are to self-isolate for 10 days from their day of testing, and still notify those people they had contact with.

As a person testing positive for COVID-19, one’s household members are required to self-isolate for 10 days from their last exposure to the person testing positive, regardless of vaccination or previous infection.

Individuals who have had a close personal interaction with a positive case for 15 minutes or longer are typically high-risk contacts.

For more information on self-isolation guidelines visit niagararegion.ca/COVID19 or call the Call the COVID-19 Info-Line at 905-688-8248 or 1-888-505-6074 (press 7). The info-line is open Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.