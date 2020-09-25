Niagara Public Health takes the mystery out of contact tracing
Niagara Public Health has released a video to explain one of its most important jobs in a pandemic and that's contact tracing.
The video explains how the process works when there is a confirmed case of COVID-19.
The first step is to make sure the person is isolating and then to find out where they have been and who they have been in contact with.
Public Health then follows up with each person, workplace, and or business.
If you do not receive a call that means you were not identified as being at significant risk
If an outbreak is declared in a school, Public Health goes through the same steps and also determines how to control the outbreak, which could include closing classrooms, isolating cohorts, or closing an entire school.
Click here to view the video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RvYZ-_JPxXk&feature=youtu.be
