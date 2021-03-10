Niagara Pumphouse Arts Centre and Niagara Recycling team up to engage seniors' creativity

Niagara Pumphouse Arts Centre and Niagara Recycling have teamed up to ensure seniors in healthcare settings can continue to be creative.

The Arts Centre has moved the Founders' Continuing Arts Program online to allow elderly community members to take part in workshops virtually.

In the past the programs were delivered in-person at the Centre's facility, but everything ground to a halt when the pandemic hit.

Since then, Niagara Recycling stepped forward to support the program and help the Arts Centre provide the program through a combination of online tutorials and art-making kits delivered to the Upper Canada Lodge.

Program Manager of Upper Canada Lodge Kristin Mechelse, BRLS, says "The art projects are unique and are adaptable for many of our residents to be able to do with minimal assistance and are enjoyed as a keepsake. We look forward each month to see what the next project will be and are very appreciative of this wonderful donation and partnership."