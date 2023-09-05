Niagara Pumphouse Arts Centre enhances Newark Neighbours with art installation

Newark Neighbours Food Bank and Thrift Store have collaborated with the Niagara Pumphouse Art Centre for an uplifting art installation.

Through this collaboration, youth participating in the summer art camp contributed to the enhancement of a wall in the Newark Neighbours Food Bank.

The theme of the project is, 'View into the Pantry.'

While older campers showed off artistic talents, younger campers crafted collages that display pantry items.

The artworks will soon be installed on a large wall in the new Newark Neighbours Food Bank later this month.

Cindy Grant, Board Chair and Manager of the Food Bank stated, "We are so pleased to partner with the Niagara Pumphouse Arts Centre and their Summer Art Camp in the creation of this wonderful mural."

Grant adds, "Supporters from across our community will be able to view this installation at our Grand Opening Celebration on September 27th."