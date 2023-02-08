Niagara rallies around St. Catharines toddler who underwent two open heart surgeries this week

The community is rallying around a St. Catharines toddler who was born with a rare heart defect.

A GoFundMe account has been launched to help the family of one-year-old Calleigh Cameron with the financial costs of caring for a sick child.

Calleigh, who was born in the summer of 2021, has gone through a number of surgeries, including two open heart surgeries in the last week.

"We know this can’t change the circumstances surrounding Calleigh’s condition or the emotions experienced but we hope it will ease the financial costs of what is entailed with a sick child (travel, gas, parking, food, hotel stays, lost wages with work etc)"

Calleigh is expected to remain at Sick Kids in Toronto for the next few weeks.

"In the meantime they will be staying in hotels and traveling back and forth from Toronto to St. Catharines as they also have a 3 year old son at home."

Click here to see the GoFundMe account.

$9500 has raised to help the family so far.