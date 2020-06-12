Niagara rallies call for changes to immigration system for migrant workers
The Niagara Regional Labour Council is hosting a pair of rallies to call on the government to change the immigration system for low-waged migrant workers.
The Council says workers are afraid to speak up about poor working and living conditions for fear of losing their jobs and being sent back home where they may be unable to provide for their families.
Officials are asking the federal government to change the clause in work permits tying migrant workers to only one employer and to change the immigration system to allow all migrant workers and undocumented workers in Canada to have landed status.
As part of the push, the Migrant Rights Network, $15 and Fairness, and the Ontario Federation of Labour will be hosting an emergency caravan tomorrow starting in Beamsville.
Participants are asked to meet at the Pioneer Plaza on Ontario Street at 11:30 a.m. and then travel to a rally at MP Chris Bittle's St. Catharines office at 1:30 p.m.
The organizations will also hold a digital rally on Sunday at noon.
It will be broadcast on MigrantRights.ca/June2020
-
DOG TALK - JUNE 15THDave McMahon is joined by Barbara Lee & Dr. Karrie Evers of the Niagara Canine Conditioning Centre in St Catharines. Dave, Karrie and Barbara will talk about the variety of therapies provided for dogs at the centre.
-
Matt Harris, St Catharines City CouncillorIn the last 10 days, St. Catharines Fire has conducted 5 rescue operations.
-
Niagara Regional Chair Jim Bradley on moving to Stage TwoOn Friday, Niagara will be entering stage two of Ontario's reopening plan.