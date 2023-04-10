Niagara ready for a taste of summer temperatures this week

Niagara can expect a week full of sunshine and above seasonal temperatures.

Doug Gillham from The Weather Network says it will feel more like May or June this week, "QEW corridor into St. Catharines should be able to get into the low to mid 20's during the mid to the end of the week so close to records."

Gillham says what is strange is that the warm weather will stick around for a number of days before returning to more seasonal temperatures next Monday.

He adds that it will be a bit different story for South Niagara, "That southwest wind which will allow the northern parts of the area to be warm, that wind will be blowing off Lake Erie and will keep areas in the southern part of the region much much cooler."

Gillham has one reminder though for anyone hoping it to feel like summer, "Spring is always a tumultuous season, the temperature roller coaster is to be expected, so we are not going to coast all the way through to summer but we can certainly savour the taste of May like weather and even the hint of early summer later this week."

The average daytime temperature this time of year is roughly 11 degrees.

