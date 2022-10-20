Niagara receives donation to help feed hungry students

Niagara is getting a boost for its student nutrition programs after another donation from FirstOntario Credit Union.

A donation of $230,000 has been made to eight different agencies in the Niagara and Hamilton area that prepare and provide healthy meals and snacks in local elementary schools.

Part of the funding will go to Niagara Nutrition Partners, which helps run 183 programs at 157 schools.

“Food insecurity continues to be an issue that is very close to home and FirstOntario will continue to offer our support,” said FirstOntario CEO Lloyd Smith.

“Student nutrition programs are a lifeline for many children in the communities we serve, and we want to do our part to help facilitate these services that so many young kids rely on.”

To date, FirstOntario has donated $2M getting food to hungry kids in area schools.