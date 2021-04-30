Niagara recognizes Doctors Day on May 1st

People will be showing their appreciation for physicians across the country for Doctor's Day tomorrow.

The last two years have been incredibly challenging for many, but doctors and frontline health care staff particularly feel the strain of the pandemic. Many report feelings of fatigue and burn out as they continue to try to save lives.

Niagara Health Chief of Staff and Executive Vice-President Medical Dr. Johan Viljoen says, "I would like to thank every physician colleague for their unwavering service and care they provide. Please know that we see your work and understand your exhaustion. Your resilience is inspiring, in spite of everything coming your way. I would also like to recognize their families who support them and see the true extent of their sacrifices."

Niagara Falls will glow blue from 10 - 10:15 p.m. tomorrow night in honour of Doctor's Day.

The Ontario Medical Association is also asking residents to 'shine a light' in a show of appreciation by turning on phone flashlights and holding them high.

People can also take part in the movement online by using the hashtags #DoctorsDay and #ShineALightForThem.