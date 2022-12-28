Niagara Region accommodates missed garbage collection

The Region has updated collection for Fort Erie, Port Colborne and Wainfleet.

In Fort Erie, areas that were not collected on Friday, Dec. 23, will have recycling and organics collected on Friday, Dec. 30, in addition to their regularly scheduled garbage.

On Monday, Dec. 26, collection was cancelled. Garbage only will be collected on Saturday, Dec. 31. Garbage pick-up will include the holiday exemption limit - four garbage bags per household. Recycling and organics will be collected on Monday, Jan. 2.

On Tuesday, Dec. 27, garbage collection to the Black Creek retirement community (3033 Townline Rd., Stevensville) was not picked up. Garbage will now be collected on Saturday, Dec. 31, and recycling and organics will be collected on Tuesday, Jan 3

In Port Colborne, areas that were not collected on Friday, Dec. 23, will have garbage, recycling and organics collected on Friday, Dec. 30.

Areas that were not collected on Monday, Dec. 26, will have recycling and organics collected on Monday, Jan. 2, in addition to their regularly scheduled garbage.

And in Wainfleet areas that were not collected on Monday, Dec. 26, will have garbage only collected Saturday, Dec. 31, with recycling and organics collection on Monday, Jan 2.