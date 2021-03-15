Niagara Region and local agencies plan to move forward with annual homelessness count
Service agencies in Niagara will once again be trying to get an accurate tally of the number of people experiencing homelessness, but this year volunteers won't be able to help out.
This will be the third year for the Niagara Counts homelessness Point-In-Time Count identifying both the number of homeless people with shelter and without shelter in the region.
The annual count takes place on a single night, March 23rd.
Members of local organizations will be wearing PPE and adhering to new COVID-19 protocols, but this year volunteers will not be able to join the effort due to the pandemic.
The count provides a better understanding of the extent and nature of homelessness in the region, highlighting programming gaps.
