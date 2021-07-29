Niagara Region Anti-Racism Association asks community to support woman receiving threatening letters

The Niagara Region Anti-Racism Association is supporting a Fort Erie woman who has received anonymous letters threatening to burn her house down.

Officials with the association say Natalee Cole's family is one of two BIPOC households in the neighbourhood and has been receiving the threats claiming to stem from loud music at her home, even though she says other neighbours play music at a comparable volume.

The Association states even though other letters have been sent to Fort Erie City Hall and the Niagara Regional Police, NRP and by-law officers saw no reason to take action against Cole.

The letter threatens 'neighbours will burn your house down with you inside.'

Cole lives with her seven year old daughter.

The Niagara Region Anti-Racism Association is asking residents to gather at Cole's house at 58 Douglas Street on Saturday afternoon in a show of support.

Representative Saleh Waziruddin says, "We have seen many Black residents in Niagara are targeted by racist neighbors who try to use the police or bylaw enforcement to harass Black people to leave. It's important for the broader community to show support so that the message is clear, this type of intimidation won't work and is not going to be tolerated."