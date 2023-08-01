Niagara Region Anti-Racism Association offers help to those that see racism in the community

The Niagara Region Anti-Racism Association is hoping to help people know what to do when they spot racism in the community.

The group is circulating a brochure that includes information on agencies that can help.

Click HERE to listen to Saleh Waziruddin, a member of the executive team, speak about the effort on The Drive.

Waziruddin says anyone can reach out to the anti racism association for help

Click HERE to download the brochure.