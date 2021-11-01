Niagara Region collecting feedback as staff develop 10 year economic strategy

The Niagara Region wants to hear from business and community stakeholders as staff look to the next decade.

Niagara's new 10 year economic strategy is being developed as officials review best economic policy development practices and consider successful approaches from other areas.

As part of the process, stakeholders are invited to take part in a series of digital workshops running between November 3rd - 12th.

An online survey is also available to help collect additional feedback.

An initial draft 'vision' of the strategy will be available this winter for stakeholders to review.

The final vision is expected in early 2022 and the next phase of policy development will happen later in the year