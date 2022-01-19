Niagara Region has set up free transportation for Fort Erie residents needing urgent medical care

The Niagara Region has announced it will offer transportation to Fort Erie residents needing to travel to Port Colborne Urgent Care Centre.

Niagara Health temporarily closed the Urgent Care Centre at the Fort Erie Site on Thursday, Jan. 6 to redeploy emergency-trained physicians and nurses to Emergency Departments where they are most needed.

Fort Erie residents are now being directed to the Port Colborne Urgent Care Centre for concerns that cannot wait for a scheduled medical appointment with their family doctor.

Fort Erie residents who would have previously used public transit, or other local transportation options, to travel to the urgent care centre will now have the option of using a taxi service to travel free to and from the Port Colborne Urgent Care Centre.

The service and is not an urgent care service, those residents with a health emergency are still expected to call 911.

Effective Wednesday, Jan. 19, riders can call Niagara Region Transit at 905-980-6000 ext. 3550 or toll-free: 1-800-263-7215 ext. 3550 to book their trip. These call lines are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

When a booking is made through Niagara Region the cost of the taxi ride to and from Fort Erie to the Port Colborne Urgent Care Centre will be covered by Niagara Region.

Bookings must be made through Niagara Region.

Niagara Health notes urgent care centres are for minor health issues, examples include:

•Minor abdominal pain (nausea, vomiting, flu)

•Coughs, colds, fever

•Ear, nose, throat and eye problems

•Cuts that may need stitches

•Sprains, strains, sports injuries

•Minor asthma attacks or allergic reactions

This service will remain in effect as long as the Fort Erie Urgent Care Centre remains closed.