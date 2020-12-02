Niagara Region Health confirm 20 new cases of COVID-19, one new death

Niagara Region Public Health have confirmed 20 new cases of COVID-19.

Along with the new cases, NRPH have confirmed one new COVID-19 related death.

In total, 85 people in Niagara have died from the virus.

Right now, Niagara has 209 active cases of COVID-19, and 16 active outbreaks.

