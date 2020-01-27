Niagara region increasing price of garbage tags by 50 cents
The price for garbage tags is going up by 50 cents.
Niagara Region officials say the price increase will come into effect on February 1st in an effort to move towards full cost recovery and to try to increase diversion from the landfill.
A recent waste audit shows 50 percent of the waste put in garbage bags is organic and another 14 percent is recyclable.
The Niagara Region's target diversion rate is 65 percent.
Residents can still use the older $2 garbage tags after February 1st, but all new tags will cost $2.50.
-
Women in STEM Field/STEM Event Coming Up
Matt Holmes Speaks with Director of Operations Innovate Niagara N'ora Kalb regarding Women in STEM Event/women in STEM fields general chat
-
Coronavirus World Wide Panic/Containment
Matt Holmes Speaks with Professor University of Toronto's Dalla Lana School of Public Health/Director of the Infectious Diseases Epidemiology Research Unit at Mount Sinai Hospital Dr. Allison McGeer regarding coronavirus and world wide panic
-
GM Property in St. Catharines Motion at Council
Matt Holmes Speaks with St. Catharines City Councillor Karrie Porter regarding the GM property on Ontario Street in St. Catharines