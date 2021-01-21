Niagara Region Integrity Commissioner recommends reprimand for Bylsma

As Niagara Regional Council gets together for the first meeting of the year, they will be considering issuing a reprimand to West Lincoln's mayor.

An Integrity Commissioner's report before council tonight states the mayor violated the Code of Conduct by making several statements on 610 CKTB last summer while discussing raising the Pride Flag.

Some of Mayor Dave Bylsma's comments during the interview with Matt Holmes include:

"In the Black Lives Matter, I would be holding the sign that says 'All Lives Matter.'

"There are always going to be injustices, correct. But in terms of rights what are they, what are anyone who's flying a flag whether that's Black Lives Matter in America or the Pride Flag, what are they still fighting for? Is it necessary? Or have they won?"

"Recently I drove past the reservation in Brant. And every entrance to the reservation, there are two armed guards. They have their guns out, they're Indigenous people, and they're protecting their reservation from any outsiders. And I think to myself, 'That's fire.' That's what securing and acknowledging Indigenous rights has produced. This military style opposition when they feel that they have been wronged, they take up arms. The Pride community, those who have been grieved in many ways, they aren't taking up arms like that."

Integrity Commissioner Edward McDermott has ruled these statements violate the Code and recommends a formal reprimand.