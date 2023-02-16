Niagara Region looks at declaring a state of emergency for homelessness, mental health, and opioids

Niagara Regional Council is looking at declaring a state of emergency for homelessness, mental health and opioid addiction.

Councillor Pat Chiocchio is leading the charge that has already made its way through Niagara’s public health and social services committee.

The three separate separate states of emergency will also include declaring homelessness a federal humanitarian crisis.

There is no guarantee that the declaration would bring in any more funding for programs.

550 people in Niagara were considered chronically homeless in December that is up from 428 in June.

Regional Council will debate the issue next Thursday.

Click HERE to listen to Pat Chiocchio dicuss the declaration on The Drive with Walter Sendzik