Niagara Region program aims to encourage women interested in municipal politics

Women interested in municipal politics can now register for a new program being run by the region and other community groups.

The "Seat at the Table" program is aimed at increasing the number of women and gender diverse people elected for municipal government in Niagara.

It includes a series of workshops and a mentorship.

The first session is scheduled for April 7th and is open to all women and gender diverse people across all 12 local municipalities.

Register by April 5 for the first session on Niagara Region's website HERE.

The program is a collaboration between Niagara Region, Greater Niagara Chamber of Commerce (GNCC) Women in Niagara (WIN), City of St. Catharines, YWCA, Future Black Female, Services 4 Humanity, Muslim Senior Circle and Niagara Region's Women's Advisory Committee.