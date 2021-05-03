Niagara Region Public Health adds more vaccine clinic dates as age eligibility expands for hot spots

More people in Niagara Falls will be able to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine today as the government expands the age eligibility in hot spots.

People 18 years old and older living in one of the hot spots identified by postal code will be able to book an appointment at a mass vaccination clinic as of 8 a.m. this morning.

Niagara only has one provincially recognized hot spot: a neighbourhood in Niagara Falls with the postal code L2G.

The provincial government also plans to expand the eligibility criteria again later this week.

By Thursday people 50 and older, people with high-risk health conditions, and people who cannot work from home and fall under Group One (including remaining school staff) will be able to book a vaccine appointment as well.

Currently people 55 and older can book an appointment in Niagara along with child care and education workers, pregnant people, and high-risk populations and their caregivers.

Niagara Region Public Health has added new clinic dates through the month of May:

May 9-10 - Fort Erie, Leisureplex

May 15-16 - Niagara-on-the-Lake, Community Centre

May 16-22 - Pelham, Meridian Community Centre

May 24, 25 & 28 - West Lincoln, West Lincoln Community Centre

May 29 - Niagara Falls, MacBain Community Centre

Clinic dates for Port Colborne at the Vale Health and Wellness Centre on May 23, 26 and 27 will be added to the portal soon as well.

Mass vaccination clinic appointments can be booked online through the provincial portal or by calling 1-833-943-3900