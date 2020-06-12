Niagara Region Public Health begins testing water quality at beaches

Although some beaches in the province are reopening today, the same cannot be said for Niagara.

Because the region is not entering stage two of the province's recovery plan, local beaches remain off limits.

However, Niagara Region Public Health has begun testing the water quality at some locations and will start posting the results in two weeks.

Currently, 18 beaches in Niagara are tested for algae growth, debris or spills, and bacteria.

Results of the testing will appear on Public Health's website starting on June 26th.

The 'Unsafe for Swimming' signs are no longer physically posted on beaches.