Niagara Region Public Health celebrates mass vaccination clinic volunteers

Niagara Region Public Health is recognizing the volunteers who help run mass vaccination clinics.

More than 290 people have signed up to help the clinics run smoothly by greeting residents and helping them navigate the clinic space.

Combined, over 2,000 hours of volunteer work has been logged at the crucial spaces.

The volunteers are between the ages of 18 and 72, including Cheryl Morris who is spending her retirement helping out the community. "The best part is getting to talk to people, and seeing some go from being a little nervous when they come in, and then leaving happy," she says

Currently, over 132,700 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Niagara: more than 74,000 by Niagara Health, 45,400 by Public Health, and 13,300 by pharmacies and primary care.

Niagara Region Public Health representatives say there are still mass vaccination appointments available for people 60 and older from April 26th onwards.

People 50 and older living in the postal code L2G can also sign up for a shot.

Residents 40 and older can sign up for a vaccination through a pharmacy.

This is national volunteer week.