Niagara Region Public Health confirm 10 more cases of COVID-19

Niagara Region Public Health has confirmed 10 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the region's total to date to 518.

173 cases are active, and 300 cases have been resolved.

45 patients that were being treated for COVID-19 have died.

150 of Niagara's cases have been people over 80 years old.

Residents of long-term care/retirement homes make up 33.6% of overall cases, and 93.3% of deaths.

80.1% of Niagara's cases of the virus are isolating at home, and 16.6% have been hospitalized.

To see today's full breakdown from Niagara Region Public Health, click here.