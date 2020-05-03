Niagara Region Public Health confirm 10 more cases of COVID-19
Niagara Region Public Health has confirmed 10 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the region's total to date to 518.
173 cases are active, and 300 cases have been resolved.
45 patients that were being treated for COVID-19 have died.
150 of Niagara's cases have been people over 80 years old.
Residents of long-term care/retirement homes make up 33.6% of overall cases, and 93.3% of deaths.
80.1% of Niagara's cases of the virus are isolating at home, and 16.6% have been hospitalized.
