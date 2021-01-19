Niagara Region Public Health confirm 108 more cases of COVID-19

Niagara Region Public Health have confirmed 108 new cases of COVID-19.

That's the lowest daily case count since January 5th, when 86 new cases were reported.

Today's data also shows two more cases are considered resolved.

Right now, Niagara has 1,854 active cases of COVID-19, with 713 of those cases in St. Catharines.

