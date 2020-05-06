Niagara Region Public Health confirm 11 new cases of COVID-19
Niagara Region Public Health have confirmed 11 more cases of COVID-19.
The region has had a total of 540 cases so far.
Also in today's report, NRPH announced an additional patient being treated for the virus has died, bringing that total to 53 deaths.
142 cases are active, and 345 cases have recovered.
63.1% of Niagara's cases are the result of coming in close contact with someone who was already infected.
To see today's full breakdown from Niagara Region Public Health, click here.
