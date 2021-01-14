Niagara Region Public Health confirm 136 new cases of COVID-19, and three new deaths

Niagara Region Public Health are reporting 136 new cases of COVID-19.

Today's report also shows three new COVID-19 related deaths.

To date, 208 people in Niagara have died due to the virus.

Right now, Niagara has 1,538 active cases of COVID-19, and 49 active outbreaks.

Their website updated to show us exactly how many cases in each municipality are active.

St. Catharines has the most active cases right now, with 590, followed by Niagara Falls with 326.

To see the full details from Niagara Region Public Health, click here.

Today marks the first day of the Ontario-wide Stay at Home order.