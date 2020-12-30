Niagara Region Public Health confirm 21 more COVID-19 related deaths
Niagara Region Public Health have confirmed 107 new cases of COVID-19.
With the new cases, NRPH also confirmed 21 more COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the region's death toll to 142.
Right now, Niagara has 808 active cases of the virus, and 26 active outbreaks.
