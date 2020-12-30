iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

Niagara Region Public Health confirm 21 more COVID-19 related deaths

iStock-1212167455

Niagara Region Public Health have confirmed 107 new cases of COVID-19.

With the new cases, NRPH also confirmed 21 more COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the region's death toll to 142.

Right now, Niagara has 808 active cases of the virus, and 26 active outbreaks.

To see the full data from the region, click here.

Latest Audio