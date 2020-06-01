Niagara Region Public Health confirm 23 more cases of COVID-19 amidst Pioneer Flower Farm outbreak

Niagara Region Public Health have confirmed 23 more cases of COVID-19.

The last time Niagara saw a number this high was April 22nd, where there were 20 new cases in one day.

Earlier today, Acting Medical Officer of Health Dr. Mustafa Hirji confirmed 20 of these 23 cases are due to an outbreak of the virus at Pioneer Flower Farms in St. Catharines.

Public Health says they will be "testing other employees who have symptoms or are at increased risk, and all employees who have been exposed to the infection have been isolated or are working separately from others to prevent further spread."

Public Health says there is no increased risk to customers of Pioneer Farms.

In a post on their Facebook page, Pioneer Flower Farms say:



"Testing of 80+ workers started this morning May 31, 2020 at 9:30am and completed by 1pm. Testing results came back for a large majority at 7:30pm tonight [May 31st], and they have confirmed that the spread of COVID-19 has indeed been through the greenhouse at 1900 Seventh Street, with 18 more positive minimum to asymptomatic cases."

To recap the weekend, Saturday saw six new cases of COVID-19, and Sunday saw one.

Of Niagara's 666 total cases, 559 patients have recovered, and 59 patients have died.

Outbreaks at a number of Niagara health care facilities, including Lundy Manor in Niagara Falls, have ended.

Currently, Niagara has 48 active cases of COVID-19

From Niagara Region Public Health