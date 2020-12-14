iHeartRadio
Niagara Region Public Health confirm 35 new cases of COVID-19, and two more deaths

Niagara Region Public Health has confirmed 35 new cases of COVID-19.

With the new cases, NRPH have also confirmed two more COVID-19 related deaths.

In total, 89 people in Niagara have died COVID-19 related deaths.

Right now Niagara has 358 active cases, and 20 outbreaks.

To see the full data from the region, click here.

