Niagara Region Public Health confirm 35 new cases of COVID-19, and two more deaths
Niagara Region Public Health has confirmed 35 new cases of COVID-19.
With the new cases, NRPH have also confirmed two more COVID-19 related deaths.
In total, 89 people in Niagara have died COVID-19 related deaths.
Right now Niagara has 358 active cases, and 20 outbreaks.
