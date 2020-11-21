Niagara Region Public Health confirm 36 new cases of COVID-19
Niagara Region Public Health have confirmed 36 new cases of COVID-19.
Right now Niagara has 207 active cases and 17 active outbreaks.
To see the full data from the Region, click here.
Ontario set a new one-day record today with 1,588 new cases.
