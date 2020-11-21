iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

Niagara Region Public Health confirm 36 new cases of COVID-19

iStock-1214355688

Niagara Region Public Health have confirmed 36 new cases of COVID-19.

Right now Niagara has 207 active cases and 17 active outbreaks.

To see the full data from the Region, click here.

Ontario set a new one-day record today with 1,588 new cases.

Latest Audio