Niagara Region Public Health confirm 62 new cases of COVID-19
Niagara Region Public Health have confirmed 62 new cases of COVID-19.
Right now Niagara has 402 active cases of the virus, and 20 active outbreaks.
To see the full data from the region, click here.
Ontario reported more than 2,000 new cases today.
