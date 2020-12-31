Niagara Region Public Health confirm 94 new cases of COVID-19 on last day of 2020

Niagara Region Public Health have confirmed 94 new cases of COVID-19.

Right now, Niagara has 853 active cases of the virus and 26 active outbreaks.

Niagara Falls has the highest amount of active cases, and that is largely due to a significant outbreak at the Greater Niagara General Hospital.

At least 59 patients and 73 staff have tested positive for COVID-19 at that hospital since their outbreak began on December 10th.

