Niagara Region Public Health confirm five more cases of COVID-19, seven more deaths

Niagara Region Public Health have confirmed five new cases of COVID-19 since yesterday's report, bringing Niagara's total to date to 523.

They are also reporting seven more deaths since Friday.

A total of 52 Niagara residents that were being treated for the virus have died.

332 of Niagara's total cases have recovered, and 139 cases remain active.

Healthcare workers make up 22% of Niagara's overall cases.

80.3% of Niagara's cases are isolating at home, and 16.4% have been hospitalized.

