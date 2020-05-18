Niagara Region Public Health confirm five new cases of COVID-19, two more deaths

Niagara Region Public Health have confirmed five more cases of COVID-19, bringing the region's total to date to 612.

In today's report, they also announced two more patients being treated for the virus have died.

In total, 58 Niagara residents being treated for COVID-19 have died.

Currently, Niagara has 112 active cases of the virus.

Of the 612 total cases, 442 patients have recovered.

People over 80 make up 167 of Niagara's 612 cases so far.

Residents of long-term care/retirement homes have made up 27.9% of Niagara's cases of the virus, but 81% of deaths.

