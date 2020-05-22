Niagara Region Public Health confirm just one more case of COVID-19

Niagara Region Public Health have confirmed one additional case of COVID-19, bringing the region's total to date to 624.

Of the 624 cases, 470 have been resolved and 58 patients have died.

96 cases of COVID-19 in Niagara are active.

27.7% of Niagara's cases of the virus are residents of long-term care/retirement homes, and 22.8% are healthcare workers.

82.1% of Niagara's cases have been isolating at home, and 14.7% have been hospitalized.

To see today's full breakdown from Niagara Region Public Health, including number of cases per municipality, click here.