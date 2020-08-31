iHeartRadio
Niagara Region Public Health confirm one new case of COVID-19

Niagara Region Public Health have confirmed one new case of COVID-19.

Currently, Niagara has 21 active cases of the virus, and two active outbreaks.

Ontario's Ministry of Health confirmed 114 new cases of COVID-19 today.

Latest Audio

    Concerts still Waiting to Come Back

    Matt Holmes is joined by Erik Dickson, who is part of the Warehouse Concert Hall to talk about their struggles during Covid-19 and what may need to happen to start bringing back bands to play. See omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.
    Overdoses still Happening During the Pandemic

    Matt Holmes is joined by Glen Walker, who is the Executive Director of Positive Living Niagara to chat about how to stay aware about addictions and how to help prevent overdoses. See omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.
    Low Number of Women in High Positions

    Matt Holmes is joined by Brock’s Director of Student Wellness and Accessibility Centre Sarah Pennisi, to discuss the low number of women in politics in the region compared to the percentage of female residents in Niagara. See omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.