Niagara Region Public Health confirm one new COVID-19 related death

One new COVID-19 related death has been announced in Niagara.

Niagara Region Public Health now saying 61 people have died locally with the virus.

There have been 707 cases.

83 cases are considered active in Niagara, with the majority of the active cases centered in St. Catharines.

An outbreak at Pioneer Flower Farms is responsible for at least 60 current cases of COVID-19.

