Niagara Region Public Health confirm six more cases of COVID-19

Niagara Region Public Health have confirmed six more cases of COVID-19.

So far, Niagara has had a total of 529 cases of the virus

133 cases are active, 344 cases have been resolved, and 52 patients that were being treated for the virus have died.

62.6% of Niagara's cases are the result of close contact with someone who was already infected with the virus.

151 of Niagara's 529 cases are over 80 years old.

30.1% of cases in the region are residents of long-term care/retirement homes, and they account for 82.7% of the region's deaths.

