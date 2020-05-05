Niagara Region Public Health confirm six more cases of COVID-19
Niagara Region Public Health have confirmed six more cases of COVID-19.
So far, Niagara has had a total of 529 cases of the virus
133 cases are active, 344 cases have been resolved, and 52 patients that were being treated for the virus have died.
62.6% of Niagara's cases are the result of close contact with someone who was already infected with the virus.
151 of Niagara's 529 cases are over 80 years old.
30.1% of cases in the region are residents of long-term care/retirement homes, and they account for 82.7% of the region's deaths.
To see today's full breakdown from Niagara Region Public Health, click here.
-
COVID-19 | OpenInNiagara website connects Niagara businesses with customersBusinesses across Niagara who have adapted to new ways of doing business due to COVID-19 have an innovative tool to help them connect with customers. This week, Niagara Economic Development (NED) officially launched its new OpenInNiagara online business directory. OpeninNiagara.ca allows residents to search businesses by business type and location, and operating hours. Tim talks to Acting Director, Niagara Economic Development Valerie Kuhns.
-
COVID-19 | Feds Pledge $252 Million To Help Agri-Food SectorCanada's agri-food sector is getting $252 million in help from the federal government. Tim talks to Sylvain Charlebois, Senior Director of the Agri-Food Analytics Lab at Dalhousie University.
-
Highway of Heroes parade for Sub-Lt. Abbigail CowbroughThe Canadian Armed Forces is planning to hold a ramp ceremony Wednesday to honour the six service members who went down with a military helicopter that crashed off the coast of Greece. Tim talks to Pam Sweeney Executive Director of the Royal Canadian Legion, Ontario Provincial Command.