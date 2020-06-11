Niagara Region Public Health confirm three new cases of COVID-19

Niagara Region Public Health has confirmed three new cases of COVID-19.

Currently, Niagara has 83 active cases of the virus.

Out of 722 total cases, 61 COVID-19 patients in Niagara have died and 578 patients have recovered.

The bulk of Niagara's cases are now in the general public, as opposed to at health care facilities.

Most of Niagara's cases are also do to close contact with someone who already had the virus.

St. Catharines has the most amount of active cases, however, this is no doubt due to the outbreak at Pioneer Flower Farms that's affecting at least 60 people.

