Niagara Region Public Health confirm three new cases of COVID-19

Niagara Region Public Health have confirmed three new cases of COVID-19.

Currently, Niagara has 36 active cases of COVID-19 and four active outbreaks.

Three of the four outbreaks are considered 'community outbreaks'.

According to Niagara Region Public Health, Lincoln has the most active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

