Niagara Region Public Health confirm three new cases of COVID-19

Niagara Region Public Health have confirmed three new cases of COVID-19.

Currently, Niagara has 36 active cases of COVID-19 and four active outbreaks.

Three of the four outbreaks are considered 'community outbreaks'.

According to Niagara Region Public Health, Lincoln has the most active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

To see the full data from NRPH, click here.

Latest Audio

    Mayor Walter Sendzik

    Chrissy talks to Mayor Sendzik to get all the details as some of the cities arenas are opening back up.  
    Legal Stories of the week

    Criminal Lawyer Ari Goldkind joins Tim every Tuesday to discuss the legal stories of the week.  Police west of Toronto say they've made an arrest in a 2018 crossbow attack that left a 44-year-old woman with life-altering injuries. Man charged in Brampton crash that killed mom, 3 daughters denied bail. Golden State Killer given life in prison for rapes, murders that terrorized a generation.
    NURSES - Cut elementary class sizes to protect students and school staff from COVID-19

    Ontario's registered nurses have asked the province to cut elementary class sizes to protect students and school staff from COVID-19. Tim talks to Doris Greenspun, CEO of the Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario, she has made the request in a letter to the province's chief medical officer of health.