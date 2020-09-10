Niagara Region Public Health confirm three new cases of COVID-19
Niagara Region Public Health have confirmed three new cases of COVID-19.
Currently, Niagara has 19 active cases of the virus, and no outbreaks.
Niagara on the Lake has the most active cases in the region.
To see the full data from Niagara Region Public Health, click here.
Today, Ontario announced 170 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.
