Niagara Region Public Health confirm two more cases of COVID-19

Niagara Region Public Health have confirmed two more cases of COVID-19.

This brings Niagara's total number of cases to 366 to date.

131 of Niagara's cases of the virus have recovered, and Niagara Region Public Health reports 26 patients with the virus have died.

109 of Niagara's cases have been in people over 80 years old.

Most of Niagara's cases have been as a result of close contact with someone who already had the virus.

77.9% of cases are self-isolating, and 17.5% have been hospitalized.

To see Niagara Region Public Health's full breakdown, click here.