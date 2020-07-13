Niagara Region Public Health confirm two more deaths, and one new case of COVID-19

Niagara Region Public Health have confirmed one new case of COVID-19, bringing the region's total to date to 779.

Today's report also shows two more patients with the virus have died.

Of the 779 cases, 691 have been resolved and 64 patients have died.

Currently, Niagara has 24 active cases of COVID-19.

Niagara also has three active outbreaks of the virus: Linhaven nursing home, Tabor Manor, and Garden City Manor all in St. Catharines.

