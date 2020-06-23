Niagara Region Public Health confirm two new cases of COVID-19
Niagara Region Public Health have confirmed two new cases of COVID-19.
Currently, Niagara has 24 active cases of the virus.
Most active cases are in St. Catharines, with Niagara Falls close behind.
Welland has had the most cases to date.
13.2% of Niagara's cases have been hospitalized, with 83.7% isolating at home.
See the full breakdown from Niagara Region Public Health by clicking here.
