Niagara Region Public Health confirm two new cases of COVID-19

Niagara Region Public Health have confirmed two new cases of COVID-19.

Currently, Niagara has 24 active cases of the virus.

Most active cases are in St. Catharines, with Niagara Falls close behind.

Welland has had the most cases to date.

13.2% of Niagara's cases have been hospitalized, with 83.7% isolating at home.

