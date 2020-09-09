Niagara Region Public Health confirm two new cases of COVID-19
Niagara Region Public Health have confirmed two new cases of COVID-19.
To date, Niagara has had 950 cases of the virus.
Currently, 17 cases are active, with one active outbreak.
Niagara-On-The-Lake has the most amount of active cases in the region.
To see the full data from Niagara Region Public Health, click here.
