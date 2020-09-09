iHeartRadio
15°C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

Niagara Region Public Health confirm two new cases of COVID-19

iStock-1209610671

Niagara Region Public Health have confirmed two new cases of COVID-19.

To date, Niagara has had 950 cases of the virus.

Currently, 17 cases are active, with one active outbreak.

Niagara-On-The-Lake has the most amount of active cases in the region.

To see the full data from Niagara Region Public Health, click here.

Latest Audio