Niagara Region Public Health confirms 10 more cases of COVID-19, 5 more patients have died
Niagara Region Public Health have confirmed 10 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in Niagara so far to 461.
42 patients with the virus have passed away, 5 more than was reported before.
245 cases are currently active, and 174 cases have been resolved.
132 of Niagara's cases have been in people over 80 years old, and 59.7% of cases have been because of close contact with someone who was already infected.
21.5% of Niagara's cases are health care workers.
31.9% of Niagara's COVID-19 cases are residents of long-term care/ retirement homes, and residents of these homes make up 85.7% of overall deaths.
